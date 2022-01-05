SAN ANTONIO — After passing their final non-district test of the season with flying colors, the Lady Hawks are soaring into District 28-4A competition on a three-game winning streak.
Canyon Lake (14-5) sprinted past Fox Tech 51-29 on Monday afternoon thanks to a second-half surge. Head coach Zach Burleson’s team held a modest 22-20 lead at the break but stomped on the gas pedal while outscoring the Lady Buffaloes 29-9 over the final 16 minutes of play.
