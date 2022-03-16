The Cougars cemented a place in the Class 5A postseason last Friday night at home after striking for three second-half goals in a 3-0 District 26-5A win at home against Kerrville Tivy.
Canyon (15-9, 10-6) received two goals from Josh Conrad, who finished the regular season with 39 tallies, and also saw Baden Arrieta find the back of the net. Taylor Dietert assisted on the second of two goals by Conrad that came in the span of two minutes.
