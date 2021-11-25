The New Braunfels Christian Academy middle school football team captured the South Texas Football Conference North Division championship this season after going 7-1 overall. The Wildcats outscored their opponents by a combined tally of 323-128 during the 2021 campaign.
The New Braunfels Christian Academy middle school football team captured the South Texas Football Conference North Division championship this season after going 7-1 overall. The Wildcats outscored their opponents by a combined tally of 323-128 during the 2021 campaign.
FRED ZINKGRAF | NBCA
New Braunfels Christian Academy’s Barrett Thornhill makes a reception against Round Rock Christian Academy in San Marcos on Thursday, Oct. 28.
The Wildcats’ middle school program secured the South Texas Football Conference North Division championship this season after steamrolling Round Rock Christian Academy 54-6 in the championship game.
Playing at San Marcos Academy on Oct. 28, NBCA capped its season in style by invoking the 45-point mercy rule in the third quarter. Second-year head coach Bo Wich said his Wildcats were firing on all cylinders during the title contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.