Canyon clinched a District 26-5A sweep of Boerne Champion Tuesday night at home after securing a 7-3 victory.
The Cougars (16-4, 8-1) found themselves in a back-and-forth battle before vaulting ahead 5-2 in the bottom of the fifth. After the Chargers got one back in the top of the sixth, Isaac Yruretagoyena posted a two-run triple to provide some insurance.
