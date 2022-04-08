Smithson Valley junior forward Zayden High (23) and New Braunfels senior post Dane Coker (42) each earned on-court honors from District 27-6A following the completion of the 2021-22 high school basketball season.
New Braunfels and Smithson Valley once again battled through an extremely difficult District 27-6A schedule during the 2021-22 season, and both teams were rewarded on the league’s postseason list of honors.
A combined five Unicorns and Rangers landed on either the 27-6A first team or second team. New Braunfels’ Zach Gomez-Villanueva and Smithson Valley’s Zayden High each earned a spot on the first team to highlight the list of area accolades.
