The John Paul II girls track and field team won its second consecutive TAPPS District 3-4A title on Wednesday after capturing the first league championship in program history during 2021.
The JPII boys earned third place overall at the district meet, and the Guardians saw 21 athletes advance to compete in the regional meet Tuesday at Waco’s Hart Patterson Track. In all, John Paul II claimed 11 gold medals during the district competition.
