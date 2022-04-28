New Braunfels junior Veronica Peitersen keeps a busy schedule these days.

As the center fielder of the Lady Unicorn softball team, Peitersen is preparing for the program’s first playoff game in three years. As the anchor of New Braunfels’ girls 4x100- and 4x200-meter relay teams, Peitersen is also looking to make some noise at the Region IV-6A meet this weekend while also targeting a school record that’s been held for nearly a quarter century.

