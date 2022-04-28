New Braunfels junior Veronica Peitersen is set to compete for the Lady Unicorn softball team tonight as it makes its playoff return for the first time since 2019. Peitersen will then compete at the Region IV-6A track and field meet Friday and Saturday in San Antonio, where she hopes to break a school record in the 4x100-meter relay that is held by her mother, Liz Grow.
New Braunfels junior Veronica Peitersen is set to compete for the Lady Unicorn softball team tonight as it makes its playoff return for the first time since 2019. Peitersen will then compete at the Region IV-6A track and field meet Friday and Saturday in San Antonio, where she hopes to break a school record in the 4x100-meter relay that is held by her mother, Liz Grow.
ALMA E. HERNANDEZ / HERALD-ZEITUNG
Veronica Peitersen competes during the Unicorn Relays earlier this year.
New Braunfels junior Veronica Peitersen keeps a busy schedule these days.
As the center fielder of the Lady Unicorn softball team, Peitersen is preparing for the program’s first playoff game in three years. As the anchor of New Braunfels’ girls 4x100- and 4x200-meter relay teams, Peitersen is also looking to make some noise at the Region IV-6A meet this weekend while also targeting a school record that’s been held for nearly a quarter century.
