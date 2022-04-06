SEGUIN — Of the five Texas Lutheran women’s basketball players to receive on-court honors from the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference following the 2021-22 season, three are alums from the New Braunfels area.
TLU saw Jayla Santa Maria, Morgan Rodriguez, Tanyse Moehrig, Kailee Mulkey and Jenesis Navarro earn accolades from the SCAC, with Rodriguez, Moehrig and Mulkey representing Canyon, Smithson Valley and New Braunfels high schools, respectively.
