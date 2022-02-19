SAN ANTONIO — After receiving a buzzer-beater from Chayse Goetz in their playoff opener, the Cougarettes took a less dramatic approach to Thursday night’s Class 5A area-round battle against Sam Houston.
Playing at Littleton Gymnasium in San Antonio, Canyon (28-7) dominated the contest from the outset and rode home with a 51-24 victory as a result. Head coach Zeb Burleson’s team led 29-12 at the half and continued to hold the Lady Hurricanes’ offense in check during the last 16 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.