The Davenport girls golf team roared back to claim third place at last week’s Region IV-4A tournament and advance to state for the second year in a row. Pictured from left to right are Madeline Pate, Belle Asbury, Amber Bassett, Molly Woods and McKenna Martin.
The Davenport girls golf team roared back to claim third place at last week’s Region IV-4A tournament and advance to state for the second year in a row. Pictured from left to right are Madeline Pate, Belle Asbury, Amber Bassett, Molly Woods and McKenna Martin.
Courtesy photo
Davenport freshman Kyle Doolittle is the first boys golfer in school history to qualify for the state tournament.
VICTORIA — When the Lady Wolves were unable to capture their second straight District 28-4A championship this season, head coach Terrell Johnston felt as though his players might be putting too much pressure on themselves to repeat the success of 2021.
Davenport, which earned the first state tournament bid in school history last season, advanced to regionals but opened the competition at The Club at Colony Creek in Victoria on April 20 with a combined +82, which placed them 15 strokes out of third place — the final available state berth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.