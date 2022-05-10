The Cougarettes defeated San Antonio Edison 6-3 in a winner-take-all Class 5A area playoff game this past Friday night at the North East ISD Softball Complex. The team and head coach Kevin Randle are pictured above with a homemade area championship banner.
SAN ANTONIO — The Cougarettes outlasted San Antonio Edison 6-3 Friday night in a Class 5A area-round playoff showdown at the North East ISD Softball Complex.
Canyon (25-8-1), the runner-up from District 26-5A, outdueled the Lady Bears thanks to a key run in the bottom of the third inning and another two tallies in the fifth that provided some breathing room.
