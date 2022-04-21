SAN ANTONIO — The Lady Unicorns saw Tuesday night’s game against Clemens canceled due to inclement weather, but thanks to a little help from around the district, New Braunfels is officially playoff bound for the first time since 2019.
Smithson Valley’s 7-1 loss to East Central and Steele’s 20-4 defeat at the hands of District 27-6A leader Judson clinched the Lady Unicorns’ spot in the Class 6A postseason, but New Braunfels (12-18, 7-5) isn’t yet locked into a playoff seed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.