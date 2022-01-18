New Braunfels seized control early on during its District 27-6A contest against East Central Friday night at home and outlasted the visiting Lady Hornets for a 46-39 victory.
The Lady Unicorns (12-14, 2-5) jumped out to a 12-4 lead after the opening stanza, and head coach Jimmy Keresztury’s team later carried a 10-point edge into the locker room at halftime. East Central used an 11-6 run in the third to draw closer, but New Braunfels fended off the Lady Hornets’ late rally thanks to a 16-point outburst in the final stanza.
