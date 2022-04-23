New Braunfels ISD has announced Kelly Keresztury as its new assistant athletic director. The assistant athletic director is a new position created in 2022. Keresztury’s first day in her new role was April 1, 2022.
The primary purpose of the assistant athletic director position is to direct and manage assigned program areas of extracurricular athletics for the district. She also will provide each student with the opportunity to participate in an extracurricular athletic activity and ensure compliance with all federal, state, University Interscholastic League (UIL) and local requirements.
