Ana Muldez poses with her family, her parents Marcus and Valerie, her brother Eli, and grandmother Francis Carrillo, Friday, April 1, 2022 at New Braunfels Christian Academy after signing to Concordia University.
ALMA E. HERNANDEZ / HERALD-ZEITUNG
Athletic director John Bronkhorst talks to Ana Muldez and her family before her signing to Condordia University Friday, April 1, 2022 at New Braunfels Christian Academy.
ALMA E. HERNANDEZ / HERALD-ZEITUNG
Ana Muldez signs to Condordia University with her parents Marcus and Valerie and her brother Eli, Friday, April 1, 2022 at New Braunfels Christian Academy.
The road to the next level has reached its destination for New Braunfels Christian Academy senior Ana Muldez, who made her collegiate choice official during a signing ceremony last Friday afternoon at NBCA.
Muldez, a volleyball standout for the Lady Cats, inked an offer from NCAA Division III school Concordia University, which is located in Austin. The NBCA senior said she had hoped to stay in Texas while attending college, and Concordia proved to be the best fit.
