The road to the next level has reached its destination for New Braunfels Christian Academy senior Ana Muldez, who made her collegiate choice official during a signing ceremony last Friday afternoon at NBCA.

Muldez, a volleyball standout for the Lady Cats, inked an offer from NCAA Division III school Concordia University, which is located in Austin. The NBCA senior said she had hoped to stay in Texas while attending college, and Concordia proved to be the best fit.

