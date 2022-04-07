Smithson Valley's Ciara Gonzalez is safe at second base as New Braunfels second baseman Mackenzie Gaspard attempts a tag during their game Tuesday, April 6, 2022 at Smithson Valley High School in Spring Branch.
Lily Warren bats for New Braunfels against Smithson Valley Tuesday, April 6, 2022 at Smithson Valley High School in Spring Branch.
ALMA E. HERNANDEZ / HERALD-ZEITUNG
Averi Cruz bats for New Braunfels against Smithson Valley Tuesday, April 6, 2022 at Smithson Valley High School in Spring Branch.
ALMA E. HERNANDEZ / HERALD-ZEITUNG
Abby Brand bats for Smithson Valley against New Braunfels Tuesday, April 6, 2022 at Smithson Valley High School in Spring Branch.
ALMA E. HERNANDEZ / HERALD-ZEITUNG
Seneca Anthony bats for Smithson Valley against New Braunfels Tuesday, April 6, 2022 at Smithson Valley High School in Spring Branch.
ALMA E. HERNANDEZ / HERALD-ZEITUNG
ALMA E. HERNANDEZ / HERALD-ZEITUNG
Smithson Valley's Ciara Gonzalez scores a run as she steals home against New Braunfels Tuesday, April 6, 2022 at Smithson Valley High School in Spring Branch.
ALMA E. HERNANDEZ / HERALD-ZEITUNG
Avery Truss bats for Smithson Valley against New Braunfels Tuesday, April 6, 2022 at Smithson Valley High School in Spring Branch.
ALMA E. HERNANDEZ / HERALD-ZEITUNG
Smithson Valley shortstop Abby Brand fields a grounder and throws the batter out at first base against New Braunfels Tuesday, April 6, 2022 at Smithson Valley High School in Spring Branch.
ALMA E. HERNANDEZ / HERALD-ZEITUNG
Arianna Capek pitches for Smithson Valley against New Braunfels Tuesday, April 6, 2022 at Smithson Valley High School in Spring Branch.
ALMA E. HERNANDEZ / HERALD-ZEITUNG
ALMA E. HERNANDEZ / HERALD-ZEITUNG
ALMA E. HERNANDEZ / HERALD-ZEITUNG
Averi Cruz pitches for New Braunfels against Smithson Valley Tuesday, April 6, 2022 at Smithson Valley High School in Spring Branch.
ALMA E. HERNANDEZ / HERALD-ZEITUNG
ALMA E. HERNANDEZ / HERALD-ZEITUNG
ALMA E. HERNANDEZ / HERALD-ZEITUNG
SPRING BRANCH — New Braunfels pulled into a three-way tie for third place in District 27-6A following a 3-2 comeback victory against Smithson Valley Tuesday night in Spring Branch.
The Lady Unicorns (10-17, 5-4) entered the top of the sixth inning staring at a 2-1 deficit but vaulted ahead thanks to a two-out, two-run double to center field by Grace Simons that played both Lily Warren and Cerina Natal.
