SPRING BRANCH — New Braunfels pulled into a three-way tie for third place in District 27-6A following a 3-2 comeback victory against Smithson Valley Tuesday night in Spring Branch.

The Lady Unicorns (10-17, 5-4) entered the top of the sixth inning staring at a 2-1 deficit but vaulted ahead thanks to a two-out, two-run double to center field by Grace Simons that played both Lily Warren and Cerina Natal.

