WIMBERLEY — Davenport’s outstanding 2022 campaign ended in heartbreak Thursday night at Texan Stadium when Wimberley pulled out a 2-1 regional quarterfinal playoff victory with less than a minute to go in the second overtime period.
The Lady Wolves (11-6-5) took a 1-0 lead into halftime, but Wimberley knotted the score to force two extra sessions. With just 54 seconds to go until a potential penalty shootout, the Lady Texans (20-2-4) delivered the game-winner.
