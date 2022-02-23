FISCHER — The Canyon Lake High School baseball team picked up right where it left off last season by shutting out Gonzales 10-0 in its 2022 home opener on Monday night.
Last season, the Hawks won the District 28-4A, bi-district and area championships and were runners-up in the regional quarterfinals. Canyon Lake (1-0) showed no signs of missing a beat, as the refreshed team rolled out 10 runs and blanked a good Gonzales squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.