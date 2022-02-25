Jayvenn Adams takes a shot for John Paul II against New Braunfels Christian Academy Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 in New Braunfels. The Guardians and Wildcats have both advanced to the third round of the TAPPS playoffs.
CIBOLO — John Paul II’s momentum after dominating District 3-4A continued into the TAPPS postseason as the Guardians began their playoff run with a 79-22 dismantling of Pasadena First Baptist Tuesday night at Steele High School.
Head coach Forrest Blackwell’s team, which received a bye in the first round, showed no signs of rust while sprinting to a 15-0 lead against First Baptist in the first quarter.
