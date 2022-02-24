Canyon senior forward Josh Conrad has spent the first two months of the 2022 season making opposing goalkeepers look silly.
Conrad continues to scorch the back of the net as District 26-5A play rolls on for the Cougars, and the senior made program history during Canyon’s 1-0 win over Boerne Champion on Friday, Feb. 18 by setting a new mark for goals scored in a single season. His tally against the Chargers was his 27th of the season, and he added his 28th on Tuesday night during a 3-1 setback to district leader Dripping Springs on the road.
