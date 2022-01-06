SPRING BRANCH — It was a tale of two different halves Tuesday night in Spring Branch as the Lady Rangers rallied past New Braunfels for a 57-51 win in District 27-6A play.
Smithson Valley (8-15, 2-2) trailed 32-26 at intermission following a strong start by the visiting Lady Unicorns, but head coach Matthew Sutherland’s Lady Rangers hit their stride in the third period with a 20-12 run that was fueled by their strength in the paint.
