SEGUIN — The Canyon boys soccer team took a big step toward the Class 5A postseason on Tuesday night after blanking Seguin 7-0 at Matador Stadium.
The Cougars (13-9, 8-6) maintained their hold on third place in the District 26-5A standings ahead of both Lehman and Kerrville Tivy, which each hold a 6-4-3 record within league competition with three district contests left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.