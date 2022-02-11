NB boys soccer

New Braunfels’ Ethan Keresztes supplied the Unicorns’ lone goal Wednesday night during a 1-0 win at home over East Central.

 ALMA E. HERNANDEZ / HERALD-ZEITUNG

The New Braunfels boys soccer team won its second straight match within District 27-6A on Wednesday following a 1-0 shutout of East Central at Unicorn Stadium.

Two days earlier, head coach Russell Houston’s club posted a 5-2 victory over Wagner.

