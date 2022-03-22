KERRVILLE — Canyon needed just five innings to dispose of Kerrville Tivy last Thursday on the road during District 26-5A play, as head coach Kevin Randle’s team cruised to a 10-0 win.
The Cougarettes (15-4-1, 6-1) saw pitcher Bella Mitchell limit the Lady Antlers to just two hits in the contest, while Canyon seized an early 3-0 lead and later invoked the 10-run rule with a combined seven runs in the third and fourth frames.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.