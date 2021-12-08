New Braunfels Christian Academy sophomore outside hitter Hailey Robinson was one of 10 Lady Cats to earn postseason honors from TAPPS District 6-3A following the completion of the 2021 volleyball season.
New Braunfels Christian Academy knew there would be a bit of rebuilding in store during the 2021 campaign following the loss of a talented senior class, but the Lady Cats still enjoyed a successful year on the volleyball court.
Head coach Megan Dugie’s team fought its way to second place in TAPPS District 6-3A and won a playoff match against Conroe Convenant Christian before bowing out in the second round versus Temple Central Texas Christian.
