FISCHER — The Lady Hawks overcame a 10-point deficit Tuesday night at home versus Bandera to rally for a 45-41 victory in District 28-4A play.
Canyon Lake (17-8, 1-3) trailed 17-7 after the Lady Bulldogs got off to a hot start, but head coach Zach Burleson’s Lady Hawks continued to battle and trimmed Bandera’s lead down to seven heading into the final stanza.
