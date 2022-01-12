FISCHER — The Canyon Lake girls basketball team fell to 0-1 in District 28-4A competition after absorbing a 58-20 loss last Friday night at home against rival Wimberley.
The Lady Hawks (14-6, 0-1) were unable to keep pace with the Lady Texans and trailed 25-10 at halftime. The visitors cruised to victory in the second half after outscoring Canyon Lake 33-10 in the final 16 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.