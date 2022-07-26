After a couple of months of declines, the city of New Braunfels bounced back into positive territory this month with an overall increase in sales tax revenue of about $684,000 or 20.5% compared to the same month a year ago.
The sales tax revenue allocation received this month is based on sales made in May by businesses that report tax monthly.
When the various adjustments to the monthly payment are removed, net sales tax collections increased by about 1.7%.
According to Assistant City Manager Jared Werner, the variance between the two figures is driven entirely by an audit adjustment included in the overall payment of approximately $642,000.
“The May collections included a surprisingly large audit adjustment,” Werner said. “Audit adjustments are the result of the state comptroller’s office determination that sales taxes were not allocated correctly. Therefore, it is more appropriate to look at the current-to-current collection activity in May.”
With net growth of 1.7%, Werner said the May figures are certainly higher than anticipated, given the continued impact of losses from a local business that had been a significant sales tax generator.
“The May data continues the recent trend that inflation and continued pent-up demand for services and commodities are mitigating a large portion of the loss of sales tax revenue from HD Supply,” he said.
According to Werner, total sales taxes collections in fiscal year 2022 have increased by 13.1% through the first eight months of the fiscal year.
New Braunfels will receive more than $4 million in sales tax revenue generated from May transactions.
Comal County also saw an increase in sales tax revenue and will receive nearly $1.9 million this month, up about 8.2% compared to a year ago.
Guadalupe County will receive about $1.2 million this month, an increase of 44.6%.
Bulverde will receive $265,817 this month, an increase of about 15.3% compared to last year, and Garden Ridge will receive $45,918, up 29.9% compared to the same month a year ago.
According to Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts will receive $1.03 billion in local sales tax allocations for July, 15.3% more than a year ago.
State sales tax revenue totaled $3.68 billion in June, 16.4 percent more than in June 2021.
The majority of June sales tax revenue is based on sales made in May and remitted to the agency in June.
“State sales tax collections surged in June, outpacing inflation, with strong growth in receipts from all major economic sectors,” Hegar said.
The strongest growth was in sectors driven primarily by business spending, according to Hegar, with receipts from the mining sector nearly doubling collections from last year and receipts from the manufacturing, wholesale trade and construction industries also up sharply.
Hegar added that receipts from restaurants and the services sector were strong again in June, as consumers continue to spend more on live events, with entertainment options becoming available that were not available in the last two years.
“While receipts overall from retail trade were strong, receipts from furniture and home furnishings stores, as well as sporting goods and hobby stores, declined from year-ago levels for the third straight month, another indication consumers are switching spending from goods to services,” he said.
