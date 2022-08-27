Q. Now that we are finally getting some rain, what can we do to repair our lawn? It is Bermuda grass, can we reseed the dead areas?
A. It is too late in the growing season to seed Bermuda grass you may have to wait until May of next year. I also think you are being optimistic about the rain situation. Be patient, Bermuda will fill in quickly if enough rain falls and the temperatures are still mild.
Q. You mention duranta quite often as being a popular nectar source for the pollinators, especially the butterflies. Ours was damaged in the February 2021 freeze and has partially recovered but not to the point that it is blooming. Any ideas?
A. What you describe is a common situation. Part of the problem is that the heat and drought have slowed the recovery. Try to encourage some growth this fall by soaking the duranta plants at their base.
With water every week for a while. They may still respond this fall but probably will only fully recover next growing season.
Q. What are some plants that we can grow in an area where the deer frequent?
A. Texas mountain laurel, viburnum, vitex, thyrallis, poinciana, four-o-clocks, vinca, angelonia, iris, yaupon holly, esperanza, milkweed, mint marigold, and yucca.
Q. My favorite nursery says that Amaze and XL are no longer available as preemergent herbicides. Is it true and do you have any other products to recommend that will work as well as they did to prevent winter weeds in the lawn?
A. Review the label of the new product “Crew” and also the product Dimension. They supposedly are as effective as Amaze and XL at preventing both grassy and broadleaf winter weeds in the winter lawn.
Q. What is the advantage of using a “winterizer” fertilizer on the lawn this autumn?
A.” Winterizer”
fertilizer has a fast release nitrogen source and high levels of nutrients. A common formula is 18-6-12.
When applied on or about October first the lawn has changed its growth mode and is able to use the nutrients to enhance the lawn’s ability to survive cold weather. The nitrogen is also stored for the spring green-up rather than being used for immediate growth.
Weekly columnist Calvin Finch has a Ph.D. and is a retired Texas A&M Horticulturist. Send questions to calvinrfinch@gmail.com.
September Gardening Calendar
September is the beginning of the winter gardening period but after a spring and summer of record hot temperatures and drought it is hard to give it a worthy welcome.
In past years we often introduced the month with a recommendation to apply a preemergent herbicide to the lawn to control the winter weeds. My favorite preemergent herbicides were Amaze and XL this year however neither is available because of damage to the manufacturing plants in China. Instead you may want to consider a new product Crew or an older product Dimension. Like Amaze, Crew and Dimension will work on both grassy weeds and broadleaf weeds. Another option is to check your notes on winter weeds and compare your list for your yard to the labels of some of the available products. Select the product that addresses the weeds that are most common in your landscape, and which are the best buy. If you have not been able to irrigate your lawn it may be bare ground. If that is the case, you can expect the weeds to burst forward when we finally receive some rain. If you have been able to apply some preemergent herbicide, it will allow what’s left of your lawn grass plants to compete for the space in the lawn.
If you got your fall tomatoes planted by early August, they should be at least 3 feet tall and beginning to bloom. As soon as we get the expected September break in the high temperatures the leaves will flatten out and the plants will finish their growth and begin setting fruit. Peppers are more tolerant of the heat, and they should be finally setting some larger fruit.
Later in the month broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, kale, Swiss chard and other winter greens can be planted as transplants. Use seeds for turnips, radishes, and beets. Wait awhile for the lettuce. Spinach also does better if it is planted in October. Prepare the soil by enriching it with 2 inches of compost and 10 cups of 19-5-9 per 100 sq ft of bed. Make sure the soil is moistened prior to planting transplants or seeds.
Zinnias, begonias, pentas, and vinca will continue to bloom until Thanksgiving if the weather stays warm. You can begin adding some of the cool weather annuals such as snapdragons, dianthus, and stocks, to the flower garden in late September but most will do better if planted in October.
Plant shade trees in September.it gives the plants an opportunity to develop a root system before they face the summer heat.
Migrating Monarch butterflies will pass through San Antonio and Central Texas in September. Make it your goal to provide plenty of nectar plants such as mist flower, duranta, lantana, salvia, zinnias, porter weed, and cape honeysuckle. The native milkweeds have quit blooming and lost their foliage so it is probably best if the tropical milkweed is pruned back to discourage late caterpillar production that will be at the mercy of the weather while trying to successfully migrate to the wintering grounds in Mexico.
