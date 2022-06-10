Editor’s note: Ian Martin is this year’s winner of the Dr. Stephen Bennet Memorial Scholarship presented by the New Braunfels’ Civil War Round Table. Ian is a senior at Smithson Valley High School. His essay, “Why was the Civil War a watershed event in American History?” was selected as the winner from submissions by seniors throughout the high schools in Comal County. As in the past, the Herald-Zeitung is publishing his essay on the Opinion page. Ian will be attending The University of Notre Dame to study aerospace engineering. The Civil War Round Table includes branches worldwide that explore the war from a vast array of perspectives.
“I have seen war in all its horrors. I have been in the fierce charge amidst the shouts of victory and felt myself on the pinnacle of glory. I have lain perfectly exhausted among the wounded, the dying, and the dead. I have seen agony in its slightest as well as its most acute form…I fight for the Union and the Constitution.” John Harrington, 22nd Kentucky Union Infantry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.