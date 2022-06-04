The tragedy at Uvalde seemed all too close as I dropped my little girl off at school and my dark thoughts were obviously shared by the many dads who populated the drop off line at Seele Elementary.
I’d never seen so many dads at school before. I feel for the families in Uvalde. I don’t have words for the devastation and heartache they must be feeling. I wish we would do something to prevent such an event from happening again, but we won’t.
