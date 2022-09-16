The opinions expressed in Kathryn Jean Lopez’s column “Biden thinks there’s only one American way” are naïve and could lead to indubitable harm. In her article, she suggests that Biden’s insistence on advocating for pro-choice rights, access to contraceptives, marriage rights, and access to gender-affirming healthcare in his speech at the Independence National Historical Park will in no way heal the nation of Trump’s carnage (the lattermost point was not explicitly mentioned in Biden’s speech but rather in Kathryn Lopez’s article). Instead, Biden’s most “extreme version of himself” will only act to inflame America’s political climate. To be the balm of American politics, Lopez suggests that the president must employ pluralism to find common ground over which to unite. On principle, this is the ideal way to move forward politically, but what does it actually entail? Pluralism comes in many flavors, and Lopez does not leave us with much to interpret. For now, I will assume she is advocating for compromise. What would that look like for marriage, GAC, and abortion?
Compromises to same-sex marriages often took the form of civil unions or simply leaving the issue to individual state prerogative. Of course, this led to a massive disparity in the rights and privileges same-sex couples enjoyed compared to their opposite-sex counterparts and presented themselves as undue hardships. In states which did not honor same-sex marriages, gay, lesbian, and bisexual individuals were 37 percent more likely to have a mood disorder, 42 percent more likely to engage in substance abuse, and 248 percent more likely to be diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorders (see The Impact of Institutional Discrimination on Psychiatric Disorders in Lesbian, Gay, and Bisexual Populations: A Prospective Study, Hatzenbuehler et al.).
