Abbott saying he supports lifting taxes on tampons and other feminine sanitary products is a good thing for menstruating people and I hope he follows through on that promise. But if he thinks this pledge will be enough to make us believe he cares about Texas women and girls he is going to be sorely surprised in November. Texas women don’t trust him or his hollow words.
This is what we know to be true. He has enacted the most extreme abortion law in our nation that has taken away our right to reproductive freedoms and being able to make our own health decisions. He wants to lock up our doctors for life and fine them $100,000 for providing us a health care procedure (abortions are healthcare), with almost no exceptions. He is forcing us to give birth with no regard to our circumstances and with no support systems in place to help us and our children once they are born. Some of us will die from these forced births.
