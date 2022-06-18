In light of the recent Uvalde tragedy all politicians and other people talk about is laws and more laws. As if an additional law is the solution. Every Tom, Dick and Mary is talking about tougher gun laws. Talk is cheap.
We currently have laws against drunk driving, texting while driving, being on the phone while driving, speeding and countless other laws that make certain things illegal. Yet, we as people, still break these laws.
