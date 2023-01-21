A recent article in this newspaper said this about bills filed by Texas Senator Donna Campbell. ‘The New Braunfels lawmaker has sponsored several bills centering on parental rights in education and opposition to gender-affirming care for LGBTQ+ residents.’
As a reminder, Senator Campbell is a medical doctor who has served as an ER physician. Why, after serving in the Texas Senate for several years, has she not introduced a bill to expand Medicaid in Texas?
