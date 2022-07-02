Why is it that the Supreme Court can place limits on freedom of speech but they can not ( or will not) put limits on the right to bear arms? Do the esteemed members of our Supreme Court not realize that when the Second Amendment was adopted firearms were single-shot muzzle loaders?
I do not believe that the founding fathers would sanction citizens owning and carrying automatic rifles designed to kill and destroy human beings. I do not believe that the founding fathers would sanction giving people the means to do what was done to the students in Uvalde, Texas.
