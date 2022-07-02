Our country celebrates the day of independence on July 4, but few Americans are aware that the Declaration of Independence (Unabhängigkeitserklärung) was first announced in a German newspaper on July 5, 1776. However, John Dunlap, a local Philadelphia printer, printed an English broadside copy in the late afternoon on Thursday, July 4. Broadsides were a large sheet of paper printed on one side that, historically, were posters.
Congress ordered copies of the broadside be sent to the several Assemblies, Conventions, and Committees or Councils of Safety, and to the several Commanding officers of the Continental troops. By the next morning copies were on their way to all thirteen states by horseback.
