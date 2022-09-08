Feelings of sadness and pity welled up in me as I read Jim Sohan’s rebuttal letter (Aug. 20) to John Cassata’s excellent column: “A sad state of affairs” (Aug. 12). Clearly Mr. Sohan has lost touch with reality and that loss has left him quite unsettled.
Contrary to Mr. Sohan’s claim, America’s deteriorating “state of affairs” is NOT “far right, white supremacist or religious extremism propaganda.” It is the daily lived experience of most people in this country, as evidenced by a recent NBC News poll (conducted Aug. 12-16) which revealed that 74% of Americans firmly believe the country is headed in the wrong direction.
Don: In addition to my other comment, I will admit one of my common gripes about your’s, Ron Frisk’s, John Cassata’s and others’ columns and Letters to the Editors is your misuse of facts to frame an inaccurate picture in support of your position. You provide a great example in the second paragraph of your rebuttal to me. You use a fact, “74% of Americans think the Country is moving in the wrong direction”, without any context or perspective to support your opinion. In reality, that 74% is much more nuanced. You spelled out your reasons, and your reasons only, why that number is so high, but neglected other reasons.
A number of people think the Country is going in the wrong direction because books are being banned. Others think the Country is going in the wrong direction because Donald Trump and the far right continue to be a threat to Democracy. The over turning of Roe v Wade has many thinking the Country is going in the wrong direction as well. The continued assault on voting and civil rights are also viewed by many as taking the Country in the wrong direction.
So, just maybe, 74% of Americans aren’t viewing things the way you want us to think they are. When you and others don’t take the time to consider all the facts in their entirety, as well as the view points of others to gain perspective, you ARE just regurgitating far right propaganda and not doing your fellow citizens or Country any favors.
Well, I definitely agree with Don’s last sentence and in my humble opinion it applies to him and John much more than myself. I know I’ve managed to offend those both on the left and the right by insisting people consider the real/true facts, and apply the same standards to both sides of an issue/argument, i.e., looking at things from different perspectives. Unfortunately, when you can only see things from one perspective, like Don and John, the possibility that there are valid opposing viewpoints is lost.
