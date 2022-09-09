As a retired military member who had a Top Secret/SCI clearance and regularly handled classified information, I am absolutely stunned by the photograph of the classified material discovered during the search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.
Classified material that was not even remotely secured according to standard operating procedures. I hope each and every current, retired or former military member who still supports Trump is giving some serious thought to that support based on nothing more the photograph we’ve all seen.
