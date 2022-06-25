In a House Judiciary Committee hearing after the massacre of 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde, U.S. Representative Chip Roy argued that 18-year-olds should be able to purchase and carry assault rifles, the type of weapon the 18-year-old shooter had just used on children. Why? Because, he said, the weapons might be needed to use against the government in case, for example, “…there were attempts to lock us in apartment buildings like they do in China to stamp out COVID.”
“He’s talking about turning guns on American troops,” the chairman of the Judiciary Committee said.
