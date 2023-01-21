So, when will Republicans start investigating their fellow Republicans, and not just Democrats, when it comes to being influenced by the Chinese government? When will Ken Paxton investigate Greg Abbott’s being influenced and manipulated by the Chinese government? Thousands of Chinese students attend Texas colleges and universities. Many receive financial assistance from the Chinese government.
These students purchase goods and services in the local communities, and pay state taxes on those goods and services. Those tax dollars go into the general fund and eventually make their way to paying Greg Abbott’s salary. Texans deserve to know that Greg Abbott puts their interests first, not the Chinese government that is helping pay his salary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.