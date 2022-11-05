Fear mongering is shameful? What’s shameful is women having their right to choose taken away. What’s shameful is Republicans planning to use the debt ceiling and budget process to try and cut entitlements, i.e., Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.
Yes, leading Republican “candidates” to chair the House Budget Committee: Jason Smith, MO; Buddy Carter, GA; Jodey Arrington, TX; and Lloyd Smucker, PA, have all made it clear they intend to use these processes to force the Biden Administration to cut entitlements. Republicans talk about saving and strengthening entitlement programs, but when you get past the talking points and summaries, it’s clear the Republicans’ commitment to America takes a cut off the limb to save the patient approach and I think the patient would like a say in that decision.
