Government failed these children, their families, and the people of Uvalde. And it was the part of government that conservatives support the most: the local police.
It happens not just because an overmatched incident commander froze at the crucial moment (although he clearly did), it happens time and again because when push comes to shove, government promises much and delivers very little. It demands our obedience, and then fails to serve us. Uvalde is only the latest such government disaster, and the failures are not limited to only the Blue team or to only the Red team. They are thoroughly bipartisan. And we need not list them, because we have all lived them.
