On the second of July, I walked down my driveway to FM 725. I do not know what caused me to fall. From all reports, I lay there, unconscious, until someone drove by and saw me and had the kindness and concern to call 911. They came and took me to Christus Santa Rosa where I was stitched up and put in a recovery program. So, whomever made that call, I thank you immensely. I am home and am on my way to a full recovery.
Billie Monroe,
