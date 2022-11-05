We are thankful to the New Braunfels City Council for passing the humane pet store ordinance and banning the sale of puppies from commercial breeders in retail pet stores. This ordinance will make New Braunfels a more humane city for both animals and residents alike.
This effort is part of a bigger trend: New Braunfels has become the 14th city across Texas to adopt such an ordinance, and the fourth in 2022. No two communities in Texas are the same, but 14 drew the same conclusion: dogs and cats sold in pet stores must be responsibly sourced. Council members did a tremendous job of listening to input from their constituents, animal advisory committees, city attorney offices, and pet-centric business owners to ensure all stakeholders had their say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.