Robert Francis O’Rourke, better known by most as “Beto,” has famously stated that “Hell yes we’re going to take your AR-15 away from you.” But did you know that he was arrested for DWI and attempted fleeing the scene of the resulting accident? Did you know that he wrote an essay where he fantasized about running over happy children with his car?
Direct quote: “As I neared the young ones, I put all my weight on my right foot, keeping the accelerator pedal on the floor until I heard the crashing of the two children on the hood, and then the sharp cry of pain from one of the two. I was so fascinated for a moment, that when after I had stopped my vehicle, I just sat in a daze, sweet visions filling my head.”
