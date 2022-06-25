What to do about gun violence? To my knowledge the Republican office holders in Texas, whether those who hold national office, state or local office have offered one policy option, harden the schools.
The governor told us that he did harden the schools. He said that he spent a lot of money doing it. Uvalde proved that whatever was done it didn’t work. It was either a poor policy choice or the people that developed it did an unbelievably incompetent job putting it in place.
