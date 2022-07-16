Regardless of anyone’s view on the issue of abortion, it should be understood that even Texas SB8 anti-abortion legislation provides exceptions for cases in which an abortion would save the pregnant patient’s life or prevent “substantial impairment of major bodily function.” Providing essential medical care in cases of a life-threatening emergency is what the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act passed by Congress in 1986 mandates. The recent enforcement reminder sent by HHS to medical facilities introduced no new rules or enforcement mechanisms, it was a reminder of the provisions in existing federal law passed and in place since 1986.
The lawsuit filed this week by the Texas AG against the Biden administration is ill-advised and demonstrates the cruelty toward women’s healthcare rights by the Abbott administration. Political campaigns promoting the denial of emergency and essential medical care to women in life-threatening medical emergencies seems to be a poor strategy. Most women are unlikely to find such a campaign plank other than cruel.
