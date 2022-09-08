There have been many reports that Comal County is one of the fastest growing counties in the nation due to it being such a great place to live. It is such a great place to live that now around half (or more) of the land in the county already has been or is in development for commercial or residential use. The studies that have been done indicate that land used for residential housing creates more expenses for counties than revenue. Comal County spending has risen from $493 per person in 2010 to $673 in 2022 bearing this out. Unless something changes the county is either going to have to raise tax rates or reduce services.
I agree with Mr. Wittwer’s Aug. 6 article. We need to convince our county commissioners to ask our state representative and senator for the authority to manage the growth in Comal County, and convince our representatives and senators to have that authority passed into state law.
