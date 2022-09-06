Lindsey Graham recently asserted that the documents inquiry surrounding Trump is just a way to “get him;” that it’s purely political.
Well, for years we tried to “get” Al Capone. Was that purely political too?
Trump AND his supporters are literally destroying this country, its constitution, the rule of law with their total and complete lack of morals, ethics and integrity. For these people....anything goes because their desired ends justifies all means for victory. Lie about election fraud (over 60 court cases rejected said fraud), create new voting laws designed to restrict people traditionally voting democratic, and then gerrymandering to win elections all because they know the majority of Americans reject republican policies. The majority of Americans desire greater access to voting, reject overturning Roe v Wade, want immigration reform, and want gun reform. Republicans reject all these issues and hold a minority rule over the majority. They have to cheat and steal elections since their policies aren't favored over democratic polices.
